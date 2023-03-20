Track Your Furry Friend's Health to Help Them Thrive

TMZ may collect a share of sales or other compensation from links on this page.

If it were up to you, your precious pup would live forever --and while you can't quite dot that ... you can certainly prolong their life with Checkpup's wellness test kit.

This at-home analysis kit requires a sample of your dog’s fur to perform a wellness check, toxic materials check, metabolism and diet check, and systems check. The test can detect any minerals and toxic metals. Not to mention, this test is much less invasive than a blood test and doesn’t require needles, saliva, or a urinalysis.

Once you get the results, you will get an email containing a three-month snapshot of your doggie’s functional and nutritional health. Now, you can determine whether or not you need to switch up their diet or bring them to the vet if any markers are out of range or abnormal.

Keep on top of your dog’s health and grab the Checkpup Dog Wellness Test Kit for just $119.99, which is the best pricing on the web.