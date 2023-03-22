Carlos Boozer's Son, Cameron, Wins Gatorade Player of the Year Award

Carlos Boozer's son, Cameron, is off to a great start when it comes to following his NBA father's footsteps ... 'cause the Florida hoops star just won the Gatorade Player of the Year!!

... as a sophomore!!!

The sports drink giant broke the news on Wednesday ... saying the 6'9", 215-pound forward is the recipient of the most prestigious high school hoops honors in the nation -- and he's the first from Christopher Columbus H.S.

Miami Heat star Kevin Love -- who won the award in 2007 -- surprised Cameron with his trophy in front of his teammates and coaches at the Florida school gym.

FYI, Cameron thought he was getting sized for his Class 7A state championship ring ... so he was in complete shock when the former NBA champ rolled through.

"I couldn't find a sample ring, but I could find some new hardware -- the 2023 Gatorade National Boys Player of the Year," Love said while handing over the trophy.

Cameron was extra hyped -- and so was his father, Carlos -- who shared the clip on his Instagram, saying in the caption, "Congratulations @cameron_boozer_12 So Proud Of You!!!"

Carlos has a lot to be proud of -- Cameron is the #1-ranked player in the 2025 basketball recruiting class ... and averaged 21.1 points, 11.2 rebounds, 4.2 assists, and 2 blocks per game this past season.

He led the Explorers to their second-consecutive state title and has received offers from top basketball schools, including his father's alma mater, Duke.

Outside of basketball, Cameron is an excellent student ... and currently has a 4.81 GPA.

Of course, Cameron has basketball in his DNA -- his father was named McDonald's All-American, won the 2011 NCAA championship with the Blue Devils, and had a successful 13-year career in the NBA. He played for the Cavs, Jazz, Bulls and Lakers.

When it comes to player of the year in girls' basketball, Sierra Canyon High School's Juju Watkins was named the winner, and the 6'2" senior guard -- who will be playing at USC this fall -- was surprised by Candace Parker last week.