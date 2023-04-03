This AI Editor on Sale for $79 is the Tool For You

TMZ may collect a share of sales or other compensation from links on this page.

It's finally spring again and now that the trees will be blooming and the days will get brighter, capturing gorgeous outdoor photos is going to be on your to-do list more than it was during the humdrum, grey winter. However, it's not always guaranteed that you're going to get picture-perfect photos on any given day.

Luckily, with the Award-Winning Luminar Neo Lifetime Bundle, you can edit and enhance your photos to get the exact look you want. The bundle is currently on sale for $79 which is 80% off the $400 MSRP for a limited time.

This easy-to-use, AI-powered software is compatible with Windows, macOS, or as a plugin for Photoshop and Lightroom, providing users with various ways to utilize the programs and their tools.

The Luminar Neo bundle includes six add-ons: "Perfect Fluffy Clouds," "Soulful Panoramas," "Spring Adventure," "Bokeh Dreams," “Emerald Forest,” and the "Champions Bundle," with ten Look Up Tables (LUTs). The LUTs in the Champions Bundle are ideal for capturing drone photography and other regular outdoor photos taken from high above. So take all the nature or wildlife pictures you can and edit them as you desire.

The AI editing features include Enhance, Sky, Relight, Skin, Composition, and Structure. Each of these tools is available to you so your creativity can easily flow no matter what your subject may be.