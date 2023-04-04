Kris Jenner and Khloe Kardashian's Side-By-Side Mansions Finished

Play video content BACKGRID

Kris Jenner and Khloe Kardashian are one step closer to being next-door neighbors -- because it looks like their swanky side-by-side mansions are practically complete.

Check out the overhead views of this Hidden Hills, CA compounds they've built ... Kris' pad is the dark-colored one, while Khloe is moving into the lighter building.

Interesting to note -- there isn't so much as a white picket fence separating their homes, and they have shared driveway space ... so, privacy is out the window!

Two peas in a pod would be an understatement for the mother-daughter duo.

We've seen this huge plot of land get built up for roughly 2 years now ... as we reported, construction was underway in April of 2021, with nothin' but a bunch of dirt surrounding the future homes.

We were told Khloe got the better end of the housing deal, though ... because hers is 18K square feet, while Kris got the 17K square foot place. Sorry, momager!