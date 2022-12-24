Nicki Minaj Buys Spectacular Hidden Hills Estate
12/24/2022 5:14 AM PT
Nicki Minaj has finally put down roots in L.A. after hunting for a home for several years ... and the place she chose is pretty spectacular.
Nicki plunked down $19.5 million for an estate in Kardashian Kountry -- AKA Hidden Hills -- this according to The Dirt.
The house is awesome -- 12,000 square feet, 8 bedrooms, a detached guesthouse, cabana, the obligatory pool (this one's salt water) and a Baja shelf.
Nicki and hubby Kenneth Petty have been renting for years as they searched for the right house. They've been renting recently in Calabasas.
Hidden Hills has become the new Bev Hills for sure.