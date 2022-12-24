Nicki Minaj Buys Spectacular Hidden Hills Estate

Nicki Minaj has finally put down roots in L.A. after hunting for a home for several years ... and the place she chose is pretty spectacular.

Nicki plunked down $19.5 million for an estate in Kardashian Kountry -- AKA Hidden Hills -- this according to The Dirt.

The house is awesome -- 12,000 square feet, 8 bedrooms, a detached guesthouse, cabana, the obligatory pool (this one's salt water) and a Baja shelf.

Nicki and hubby Kenneth Petty have been renting for years as they searched for the right house. They've been renting recently in Calabasas.