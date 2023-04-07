'S Club 7' Member Paul Cattermole Dead at 46

Paul Cattermole, one of the members of the hugely popular S Club 7 music group has died ... the group announced.

In a shocking statement Friday, the band announced, "We are truly devastated by the passing of our brother Paul. There are no words to describe the deep sadness and loss we all feel. We were so lucky to have had him in our lives and are thankful for the amazing memories we have."

They continue, "He will be so deeply missed by each and every one of us. We ask that you respect the privacy of his family and of the band at this time."

At this time, Paul's cause of death is unclear, though local reports state there were "no suspicious circumstances" surrounding his death. Paul was just photographed earlier this week on a walk, where he looked to be in relatively good health.

S Club 7 was an English pop group created by Simon Fuller back in 1998 with Cattermole, Jon Lee, Tina Barrett, Bradley McIntosh, Jo O'Meara, Hannah Spearritt and Rachel Stevens.

The group had four UK #1 singles -- including "S Club Party" and "Bring It All Back" ... their song "Never Had a Dream Come True" made it to the Top 10 in the U.S.