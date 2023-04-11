Guess Who This Birthday Boy Turned Into!
4/11/2023 12:01 AM PT
Before this cool birthday boy blowing out his candles turned into an actor and a social media star, he was just eyeing down his bday cake and growing up with his big sis in Whittier, California.
His viral Vine videos were just the beginning of his career ... It wouldn't take long before this handsome fella was starring in movies like "Expelled" and "The Outfield," and he even had his own Netflix reality show!
Need one more clue? After making it big with his Vine vids, he became a 'Magcon Star' right next to singer Shawn Mendes.