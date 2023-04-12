Mac and Windows Users Can Get MS Office for Life for $50

TMZ may collect a share of sales or other compensation from links on this page.

You don’t have to pay monthly subscription fees for productivity software anymore if you get a lifetime license to Microsoft Office 2021 for Mac or Windows. Macs get six programs and Windows gets nine, and you can install them all on one computer for life.

Whether you’re at work or in school, a Windows or Mac user, these programs give you the essential tools to turn your computer into a productivity machine. Mac users get Microsoft Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook, Teams (Basic), and OneNote. Write a resume, automate your job, make a presentation, connect with friends and co-workers, and more. Updates are included through your Microsoft account.

Windows users get the same six programs as Macs with three extras: Publisher, Access, and Skype for Business. Publisher is a design program that lets you craft brochures, handouts, and other printables in moments, and Access gives you a database to keep everything organized. Plus, a lifetime of Skype for Business means you’ve always got a secure way to connect remotely with your colleagues.