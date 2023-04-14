H.S. Basketball Star Mikey Williams Arrested On Felony Assault Charges

Mikey Williams, one of the best and highest-paid high school hoops stars in the country, was reportedly arrested in San Diego on Thursday on multiple felony assault charges.

Police say an 18-year-old matching Williams' name, birthday and description was booked into San Diego County Jail just before 3:30 PM, according to NBC San Diego. The outlet reports MW was arrested on 5 felony counts of assault with a firearm.

The alleged incident happened Thursday afternoon in Jamul, a suburb of San Diego, where Mikey bought a 3,700-square-foot home last summer.

We're told Williams was released late Thursday night after posting $50K bail.

Williams -- the 34th-ranked player in the class of 2023 according to ESPN -- is a 4-star recruit out of San Ysidro High School.

He scored a career-high 77 points, including nine 3-pointers, in 2019 and led the Cougars to the CIF-SDS Division III title win in 2020.

Mikey transferred to Lake Norman Christian School in North Carolina for his sophomore and junior years before returning to San Ysidro last year, where he averaged nearly 24 points and more than nine assists in his final season as a high schooler.

Williams' squad lost in the semifinals of the CIF Open Division playoffs.

Aside from being one of the top players on the court, he's one of the highest earners off the hardwood ... raking in millions in Name, Imagine and Likeness deals.

The 6'2" guard received offers from several top colleges but committed to Penny Hardaway's Memphis program last November. He's expected to be a big part of the Tigers team next season ... though the arrest could throw a wrench in their plans.