This Portable Generator Recharges 10 Times Faster Than Others of Its Kind

You never know what might happen, which is why you need to be prepared for any emergency ... especially on the energy front.

This battery-powered generator recharges at ten times the speed of most other portable power stations on the market, and you can go from 0% to 80% battery power in just an hour.

The patented X-Stream Technology enables the EcoFlow Delta to charge quickly and stay powered for hours whenever and wherever. It's compatible with a wide range of devices and can power up to 13 devices at the same time.

This generator can also be fully recharged by solar panels in approximately four hours and through a 12/24V carport in less than 10 hours. Its compact size makes it easy to tote around from place to place, too, making it an exceptional camping or outdoor accessory.