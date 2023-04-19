This Apple Gift Box Has Everything iPhone Users Need

This Gift Box Has It All ...

TMZ may collect a share of sales or other compensation from links on this page.

If you're an iPhone owner who's got the bare minimum when it comes to accessories for your iPhone 14 Pro, you could benefit from this Apple-themed bundle.

This 6-Piece Apple Gift Box includes a charging head, wireless charger, charging cable, magnetic case for iPhone 14 Pro, leather back pocket, and Bluetooth earbuds. It’s all you need to keep your iPhone powered up to enjoy it fully.

The 20w charging head is designed to charge 50% of your phone’s battery in just 30 minutes, which is ideal if you need more juice, stat! You also get the 15w fast wireless charger and charging cable built with an added layer of protection for durability.

Meanwhile, the magnetic phone case is shockproof and compatible with MagSafe charging. The Bluetooth earbuds provide more than 24 hours of total listening time with the charging case and allow you to access Siri by waking her with a “Hey Siri!”