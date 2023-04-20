NHL's Morgan Barron Shows Off Nasty Scar After Taking Skate To Face

NHL center Morgan Barron is looking like something straight out of a horror flick after taking a skate to the face this week ... he just showed off his massive face scar while speaking with reporters on Thursday -- and it is brutal!!

Barron took a moment to meet with media before suiting up for Game 2 of the Jets' first-round contest of the Stanley Cup Playoffs ... and he gave folks a first look at the damage caused by the skating incident.

"You know, some guys have told me it looks better than expected and some guys look at me like I'm a science project, so I've kind of gotten both ends of the spectrum," Barron said. "I think it feels better than it looks."

Morgan Barron required 𝟳𝟱 𝗦𝗧𝗜𝗧𝗖𝗛𝗘𝗦 after being cut in the face by a skate …



AND HE CAME BACK INTO THE GAME



Hockey players are different 😳 pic.twitter.com/XH87wHoTDF — B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) April 19, 2023 @BR_OpenIce

In case you missed it ... the Winnipeg center suffered the injury during the first period of his team's 5-1 win over the Las Vegas Golden Knights on Tuesday, which required at least 75 stitches. But, somehow, Barron returned to the game about halfway through the second period after getting patched up!!

The resulting scar runs basically from his right eye up to the top of his forehead -- but Morgan is wearing his new addition with pride ... even cracking a smile for the cameras!!

Barron's eye also showed some discoloration in the aftermath.

The injury could've actually been much worse ... even though that may be hard to believe. During the incident, Vegas forward Chandler Stephenson quickly reacted and was able to pull Barron off Golden Knights goalie Laurent Brossoit's skate to avoid further, serious damage.