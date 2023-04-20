Woody Harrelson Wants DNA Test to See If Matthew McConaughey Is His Brother

Play video content Youtube / The Late Show With Steven Colbert

Woody Harrelson is weighing in on the possibility he and Matthew McConaughey might share a father, saying he has no problem getting a DNA test to settle the brotherly question once and for all.

Woody was on Tuesday's episode of "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert" when he got on the topic of being related to his "True Detective" costar and real-life BFF.

ICYMI, McConaughey appeared on Kelly Ripa’s podcast last week, and he revealed he and Woody could really be blood!!!

He said there's a possibility his mom Mary Kathlene McCabe and Harrelson’s dad met in West Texas while she was getting divorced.

McConaughey’s father died in 1992 and he admitted that it would be tough accepting that the guy he called dad his entire life might not actually be his blood relation after all.

Woody echoed the idea that the story is "crazy" while talking to Colbert ... adding that the speculation started when he was chatting with Matt's mother, and she hinted she potentially had a thing with his papa Harrelson.

Ya gotta hear how he recalls the moment he talked to McConaughey's mom while they were vacationing in Greece.

Woody's father died in 2007, so DNA's the only way they can confirm this now.