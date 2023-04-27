This Mother's Day, a Sonic Brush Set is $24 Off

TMZ may collect a share of sales or other compensation from links on this page.

This Mother’s Day, give your mama the gift of stellar oral hygiene!

You can score this AquaSonic Black Series Toothbrush that comes with a travel case With 8 Dupont brush heads while it’s price-dropped until May 14 at 11:59 PM Pacific, and your last day to order this electric toothbrush set to receive it in time for Mother’s Day is May 3.

This sonic toothbrush and eight brush heads are designed to remove ten times more plaque than a manual toothbrush, has a 40,000 VPM motor, and is equipped with four cleaning modes (soft, whiten, clean, and massage). The kit includes eight brush heads, a brush handle, a charging dock, and a convenient travel case.