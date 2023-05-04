Get a New Valentino Fragrance, Score a Free Mother’s Day Gift at Ulta

TMZ may collect a share of sales or other compensation from links on this page.

You can’t go wrong with one of Valentino’s most popular contemporary options: the Born in Roma line. And, when you buy it at Ulta Beauty, you’ll receive a free Mother’s Day gift.

There are three Born in Roma fragrances to choose from, so pick the one that best matches your vibe. Born in Roma Coral Fantasy is fruity and floral with notes of orange, rose, and jasmine, a stunning scent for summer days.

The Yellow Dream variety offers a more intense feel with Turkish rose, peony accord, and white musk. Or, make a statement with the original Born in Roma’s jasmine, vanilla bourbon, and Italian bergamot.

Change up your signature scent with a Valentino fragrance from Ulta Beauty and get a free Mother’s Day gift, now through June 3 (while supplies last).