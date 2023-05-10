Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Buddy Holly Wins Best in Show at Westminster Dog Show

Westminster Dog Show Buddy Holly Wins Best in Show Petit Bassets Rule!!!

5/10/2023 6:47 AM PT
Westminster Dog Show
The Westminster Kennel Club dog show has had lots of breeds that have snagged Best in Show, and lots of folks thought that'll be the day when a petit basset griffon Vendéen became top dog ... well Buddy Holly proved them wrong.

PBGV-ICTORY!!!
Buddy stole the show at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York ... he's the first of his rabbit-hunting breed to take home top honors.

Tim McGraw dog

There were 6 finalists competing for the award ... Cider the English setter, Monty the giant schnauzer, Trouble the American Staffordshire terrier, Rummie the Pekingese, Ribbon the Australian shepherd, and Winston the French bulldog.

Also among the competitors -- Lepshi, a Bracco Italiano, co-owned by country music star Tim McGraw, won best in breed.

One handler at the show raved, "I never thought a PBGV would do this... Buddy Holly is the epitome of a show dog.” He's also named after one of the most awesome performers in Rock history!

Buddy Holly lives on!!!

