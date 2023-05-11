Lululemon's Travel Essentials to Help You Work Out While You’re Away

TMZ may collect a share of sales or other compensation from links on this page.

Lululemon garments are made to help you move, whether you’re hitting the pilates class or running errands at Erewhon. And, if you’re someone who falls off the workout wagon while on vacation, Lululemon now offers a travel line to keep you motivated while you’re away.

Head off for a weekend with the City Adventurer Duffel. This convenient bag comes equipped with features like travel-friendly handles and a detachable strap, while an expandable pocket ensures you have a spot for your sweaty gear while you’re on the move. Plus, its construction from nylon means this duffel can repel water and withstand wear.

They’ve also made sure your yoga game stays on point when you’re away with their Carry Onwards Travel Yoga Mat. This easily packable yoga mat can tag along in your carry-on during your next getaway. And, the Warp Light Packable Jacket is a chic and easy way to stay warm on the go, as it folds small enough to fit in your back pocket for easy storage.

Keep up healthy habits even when you’re away from home with help from Lululemon’s excellent travel options, available online now.