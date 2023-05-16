Guess Who This Girl With Pigtails Turned Into!
5/16/2023 12:01 AM PT
Before this sweet little girl in her dress was starring on TV shows and quick-stepping her heart out on "Dancing With The Stars," she was just a little girl with big dreams of making it in Hollywood while growing up in Brooklyn, New York.
She's had quite the successful acting career ... you may recall her angry New Yorker persona as Carrie Heffernan on the sitcom "The King of Queens" or perhaps Vanessa Cellucci in the sitcom "Kevin Can Wait"... both roles alongside Kevin James.
Need one more hint? Just ask her friend Jennifer Lopez!