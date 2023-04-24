Guess Who This Young Lad Turned Into!

Before this handsome fella was dribbling down the field and scoring hella goals, he was attending the Manchester United games with his rents and exploring the streets of London, England with his two sisters.

After he successfully wrapped up his 20-year career, he retired his soccer balls -- and amped up his modeling, stripping down to nothing but some whitey tighties ... no shame in his game! With the help of his spicy wife, he's added 'fashion icon' to his resume.