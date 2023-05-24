Stars Captain Jamie Benn Suspended 2 Games ... For Cross-Checking Opponent In Face

The Dallas Stars will be without their captain for their elimination game on Thursday -- and the contest after that if they somehow win -- 'cause the NHL just announced Jamie Benn's been suspended two games for his violent play on a Golden Knights player Tuesday night.

The incident -- which happened just 1:53 into the first period of the Stars' Western Conference Finals game against Las Vegas -- looked dirty as hell ... you can see in a replay, Benn appeared to take his stick and purposely ram it Mark Stone's jaw after the two had gotten tangled up on the ice.

Dallas’ Jamie Benn has been suspended for two games for Cross-checking against Vegas’ Mark Stone. pic.twitter.com/EvNQemHx4a — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) May 24, 2023 @Sportsnet

Benn was ejected from the game over it ... but NHL officials reviewed the play further during a hearing Wednesday -- and determined the 33-year-old needed more punishment, announcing it was hitting him with a two-game ban.

The suspension is a huge deal for the Stars, who will now have to start the first half of their journey to win four games in a row over the Knights without one of their best players.

Play video content

For his part, Benn claimed the incident was a "just heat of the moment" deal ... adding that he needs to be "more responsible with my body and my stick."

"Emotions are high and, you know, it was just an unfortunate play," Benn said on Wednesday.