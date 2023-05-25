Guess Who This Smiling Kid Turned Into!

Before this blonde-haired fella in his striped tee turned into a big Hollywood movie star, he was just spending time outdoors while going on camping trips with his fam, hanging at the beach, and growing up in Sydney, Australia.

"The Greatest Showman" you're looking at is quite a talented musician ... you may have heard him singing alongside Anne Hatheway in "Les Misérables" back in 2012. And beware of his shredded physique ... he's quite the wolverine with some sharp adamantium claws!