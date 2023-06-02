Buy Pops This Top-Rated Golf Simulator for Father’s Day For Only $180

TMZ may collect a share of sales or other compensation from links on this page.

Still looking for the perfect Father's Day gift for your golf-loving dad? Gift him the SwingLogic SLX MicroSim Home Golf MicroSimulator, now on sale.

Perfect for those winter months when hitting the greens feels like a distant dream, the SLX MicroSim brings the golf course to Dad. With newly redesigned sleeves, this golf simulator sensor is about to take your old man's swing to a whole new level.

Whether he's seeking indoor entertainment or looking to fine-tune his swing mechanics, this customizable gem has got Dad covered. With highly customizable calibration, your pop can tune the results based on his unique swing characteristics. Dad's sure to leave his golf buddies in the dust after perfecting his swing and aim with the SwingLogic.

Get your dad the SwingLogic SLX MicroSim Home Golf MicroSimulator for just $179.97 (reg. $220) this Father's Day — order by June 5 for guaranteed holiday delivery.