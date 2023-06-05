Save $452 off This Refurbished MacBook Air with a Protective Case

TMZ may collect a share of sales or other compensation from links on this page.

It's time to upgrade your digital game with this sleek and powerful refurbished Apple MacBook Air 11" laptop, which is on sale now!

Soar through your to-do list easily, thanks to the 5th Gen Intel Core i5 processor. With enhanced processing power, this MacBook Air is built to handle anything you throw at it. And, let's talk power efficiency -- Intel Turbo Boost Technology ensures you get that extra kick when you need it while conserving energy when you don't.

With a generous 128GB solid-state drive, this MacBook Air offers seamless storage for all your files, allowing you to take them wherever you go. Bluetooth 4.0 connectivity also makes it a breeze to use your favorite wireless devices.

Upgrade your digital lifestyle and only spend $247.99 (reg. $700) while this deal lasts.