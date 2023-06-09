Former President Trump Stored Classified Docs in Bathroom, On Stage at Mar-a-Lago

One thing is becoming very clear as Donald Trump's 37-criminal-count indictment has been unsealed ... the guy stored classified docs just about anywhere he could in Mar-a-Lago -- using a restroom, bedroom even a ballroom to hoard boxes of papers.

The indictment, released Friday claims documents Trump took from The White House, "Included information regarding defense and weapons capabilities of both the U.S. and foreign countries; United States nuclear programs; potential vulnerabilities of the United States and its allies to military attack; and plans for a possible retaliation in response to a foreign attack."

In photos from the documents -- obtained by TMZ -- you can see boxes piled up next to a toilet in Mar-a-Lago, some sitting on a ballroom stage and others sitting in a storage room.

In all, the indictment accuses Trump of breaking 7 different laws -- 31 counts of willful retention of national defense information -- and single counts of false statements and representations, conspiracy to obstruct justice, withholding a document or record, corruptly concealing a document, concealing a document in a federal investigation and a scheme to conceal.

Trump's also accused of showing the highly sensitive documents to others.