Upgrade Your Camping Experience with the CARSULE Pop-Up Cabin

TMZ may collect a share of sales or other compensation from links on this page.

Upgrade your camping experience with the CARSULE — an innovative pop-up cabin tent that takes outdoor living to a new level ... which is on sale now!

Unlike traditional tents solely meant for sleeping, the CARSULE provides a versatile living space. Its cubic shape allows for a standing height of 6.5 feet, creating an interior perfect for a wide range of indoor activities. Perfect for relaxing, dining, or playing games.

Designed for cars with a tailgate that swings up, the CARSULE breaks free from the limitations of internal car size. Its expandable space allows for unlimited configuration based on your specific needs. With the support of the car door in its "up" orientation, this tent offers reliable structural stability. Installation is a breeze, and thanks to the guy rope, it can even withstand strong breezes.