Spend Only $14 for a $100 Credit From Restaurant.com

TMZ may collect a share of sales or other compensation from links on this page.

Father's Day is nearly here, and as much as you may like to take Dad out for dinner on the holiday, distance and obligations can make that impossible.

Digital deals make a great last-minute present, and now you can get a $100 Restaurant.com gift card for Dad for only $14 with no coupon required. This best-on-web pricing applies to over 60,000 dining options nationwide, ranging from local favorites to popular national chains.

Popular participating restaurants include Dickey's Barbecue Pit, House of Blues, IHOP, Señor Frog's, and Subway, while a lengthy list of regional and hometown establishments can be found on Restaurant.com. Plus, the site features verified diner ratings and reviews so your pops can scope out what's good.

