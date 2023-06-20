This Innovative, Shark Tank-Approved Toybox 3D Printer Is $120 Off

... Is Now $120 Off!!!

TMZ may collect a share of sales or other compensation from links on this page.

Say goodbye to your old toys because the Toybox 3D Printer is here to revolutionize how you and your kids play. This easy-to-use, one-touch wonder empowers both kids and adults to design and print their very own toys. No more waiting for the latest toy trends!

The Toybox experience truly goes beyond the printer itself. Using the companion app, you can explore a massive toy catalog or unleash your creativity and design your own masterpieces.

Here's a special treat. The Toybox 3D Printer comes with eight colors of non-toxic, biodegradable printer food. Create up to 100-300 toys with this fantastic package.