This $35 Stanley Tumbler Keeps Your Drinks Chilled for 40 Hours

Stay hydrated with a Stanley Quencher H2.0 tumbler that can keep your beverages hot or cold for hours on end.

Whether you’re an avid sports fan or gym rat, you know the struggle of keeping your drinks icy cold and fresh. Look no further than the Stanley 30oz tumbler that’s taken the online world by storm—it can keep your drink iced for up to 40 hours, and it’s only $35.

The Stanley Quencher H2.0 is better than other insulated water bottles or containers with its comfort grip, easy-to-carry handle and narrow base that fits into most cup holders. Take it with you to stay hydrated at baseball games, trips to the gym, or just at the office. Grab your fave color with options like cream, rose quartz, charcoal, jade green, and black, among others.

Keep your water (or favorite beverage!) cold for up to nine hours and iced for 40 hours. Or, keep your coffee or tea hot for up to five hours. A double-wall insulated stainless steel makes this possible, even if you’re under the beating hot sun or caught in a blizzard.

Drink from your Stanley in three different ways with a FlowState™ style lid. Use the splash-resistant straw opening, or sip through the drink or full top openings. When your drink is all gone, throw it in the dishwasher to get it perfectly clean for your next one.

See what all the hype is about with your own Stanley Quencher H2.0 tumbler for only $35.