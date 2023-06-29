Get Two of These Japanese Knife Sets for the Price of One

For the Price of One!!!

TMZ may collect a share of sales or other compensation from links on this page.

Seido knives are the epitome of excellence. Crafted with strong, high-carbon stainless steel, these knives strike the perfect balance between edge retention and durability. They have a sloped bolster for enhanced comfort, control, and handle balance.

There are eight must-have knives in this set, including the 8" Chef's Knife for everyday chopping, the 8" Slicing Knife for perfectly cut fruits and vegetables, and the 8" Bread Knife with the sharp serrated edge for perfect slices every time.

There's also the versatile 7" Cleaver, perfect for hacking through bones and tough meats. Its broadside even comes in handy for crushing garlic and other food preparation needs.