Untangle Knots and Relax With Pre-Prime Day Savings on This Massage Gun

TMZ may collect a share of sales or other compensation from links on this page.

Rather than spending big money for frequent professional massage visits, pick up an at-home relief solution at a surprisingly low price during our version of Prime Day.

Through July 14 at 11:59 PM Pacific, the truRelief Impact Therapy Percussive Massage Gun is available for only $29.97 (reg. $299) — no coupon required! This limited-time offer makes it simple to address discomfort anytime, as the device is designed to untangle knots.

Choose from four different speed intensities depending on your needs, and enjoy results that include fewer pesky kinks and improved flexibility. This handheld electronic pulse massager also features interchangeable heads that can help you target specific areas for relief.