This Wet and Dry Vacuum Mop is a Budget Cleaner's Dream

TMZ may collect a share of sales or other compensation from links on this page.

You don't need Dyson when there’s an alternative that cleans beautifully on hardwood and carpet flooring -- you just need the Jashen F16 Wet & Dry 2-in-1 Cordless Vacuum Mop.

Show dirt and grime who’s boss with this cleaner. Fully charged, the F16 could give you up to 30 minutes of continuous cleaning for 120 square meters. That’s some serious space, and the cleaning quality is excellent. The F16 pulls up hair using BRN tangle-free tech, sucks up large particles, and more. Grease, mold, and bacteria be gone!

When it’s time to mop the floor with spills and other difficult messes, just turn on the mopping mode. The dual tank technology even separates clean water and a dirt mixture that’s super easy to clean.