Save $160 On This Innovative Ocean Wave Lamp

TMZ may collect a share of sales or other compensation from links on this page.

Get ready to transform your space into a tranquil oasis with the LampDepot Ocean Wave Lamp.

The mesmerizing water ripples of this lamp will transport you to a state of relaxation and comfort. With its dynamic and multi-colored light display, this lighting will make you feel like you're basking under the magical glow of the ocean evening.

This floor lamp is a game-changer when it comes to creating a mellow ambiance. With just a touch of a button on the included remote control, you can instantly set the mood for a romantic date night, an epic dinner party, or a cozy evening watching movies.