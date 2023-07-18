Harness Design Inspiration Everywhere With the Nix Mini 2 Color Sensor

TMZ may collect a share of sales or other compensation from links on this page.

Embrace the vibrant world of color with the Nix Mini 2 Color Sensor.

This portable powerhouse effortlessly identifies any color with a simple scan, whether you're a design pro, photographer, or DIY enthusiast. The Nix Mini pairs seamlessly with the Nix Digital app, allowing you to bring Photoshop's eyedropper tool to the real world. Or explore the Nix Paints app and unlock a world of over 100,000 paint colors for your next project.

The Nix Mini is the ultimate on-the-go color companion. Its solid-state technology ensures durability, while its calibrated light source guarantees accurate readings by blocking out ambient light. Save and organize your favorite color palettes, share them with others, and enjoy free lifetime access to the Nix Paints and Nix Digital apps on both Android and iOS.

Make it yours for only $59.97 and save $39 when you buy before 7/23!