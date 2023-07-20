THIS APP GIVES YOU A GREEN THUMB

TMZ may collect a share of sales or other compensation from links on this page.

If you weren't blessed with a green thumb, don't worry — there's now an app for that!

The Plantum - AI Plant Identifier, the app formerly known as NatureID, can help turn you into a plant expert. And, you can currently score TMZ exclusive savings on a lifetime subscription now through July 23.

Plantum incorporates cutting-edge AI technology to help you identify more than 14,000 plant species. Just take a photo with the app and learn everything from what the plant is, how you should water and fertilize it, and even what its appropriate temperature conditions are.

Expert botanists have helped craft Plantum, which can serve as your very own plant assistant that helps you save and care for your indoor and outdoor plants easily. There's even a light meter to measure sunlight and find the perfect spot for your plant children.