Save 66% on a Babbel Lifetime Subscription and Learn New Languages

TMZ may collect a share of sales or other compensation from links on this page.

Over 100 expert linguists crafted Babbel to help you build and strengthen your conversational skills in up to 14 world languages.

Whether you want to brush up on your high school Spanish or embark on a new language-learning journey, this number one top-grossing app has quick and easy tools to help you study how you want.

If you’re heading back to school, Babbel’s individualized approach can help you study any ideas you’re struggling with in class. Practice with daily mini-lessons and cap them off with personalized review sessions to solidify what you’ve learned. Each lesson only takes 15 minutes max, which is helpful for busy students.