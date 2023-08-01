This Stylish Wearable Fan Can Keep You Cool All Summer for Only $29.99

TMZ may collect a share of sales or other compensation from links on this page.

Hey, heat haters! Get ready to be blown away by the upgraded Cool Blades 4.0 Wearable Fan.

The power's been pumped up with a 3,600mAh Lithium battery – that's double the juice, folks! Now you can stay breezy and carefree for a whopping 4 hours more on a single charge. No need to sweat the small stuff when you're sporting these sleek, compact, hands-free Cool Blades that keep you cooler than a cucumber.

Go with the flow and choose from three speeds — low, medium, and high — all clearly marked with LED lights. Plus, with the flexible silicone nape, you can tilt the wind in your favor and cool down faster than you can say, "ahh!" Cool Blades 4.0's internal fan blades keep your style on point no matter what.