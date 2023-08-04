Geno Smith Argued He Couldn't Fit In Cop Car During '22 Arrest, Video Shows

Play video content

Geno Smith went back and forth with cops during his arrest last year, arguing he was too big to fit in the squad car, video obtained by TMZ Sports shows.

Smith, who was cleared in the case on Thursday, was pulled over in King County in January 2022 after Wash. State Patrol said he was driving his Rolls Royce erratically (96 MPH in a 60 MPH zone), switching lanes without signaling, and claiming he smelled like booze.

The video shows Smith outside of his car as the officer attempted to explain why he was stopped. The cop requested Smith take a sobriety test, but the signal caller refused, so he was put in cuffs.

Smith, who's now 32, was led back to the police car, and he sat down halfway, before he became agitated with officers who asked him to scoot in.

"Are you guys being serious right now or what?" Smith asked. "How am I gonna fit in this car? Explain to me how I'm gonna fit in this car?"

Smith then began to ague the merit of his arrest ... questioning how cops determined he was driving under the influence. The officer explained ... his driving.

Smith laughed it off and then seemingly attempted, unsuccessfully, to fit his body inside the car.

"I can't fit in here. I don't know what you want me to tell you, I'm 6'4"," Smith argued. "If y'all can't get a car that can fit me, I don't know understand what y'all telling me."

"I don't know how y'all fit people in here. Other Black males that look like myself at 6'4" but I don't know what you guys do but I can't fit back here."

Smith -- who signed a 3-year, $105 million deal with Seattle in March -- eventually figured it out and remained quiet for the remainder of the video.

However, according to a police report, Smith allegedly told an officer he had a "little d**k", made threats, and had to be restrained at the hospital while his blood was drawn. Those instances were not captured on the video we obtained.

The Kings County Prosecuting Attorney's Office confirmed on Friday his BAC was .038, which is below the legal limit of .08. His THC levels were also below the legal limit.