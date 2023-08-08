Yankees Manager Aaron Boone Mocks Ump In Wild Meltdown Over Strike Call

Yankees manager Aaron Boone absolutely lost it on an umpire during New York's game Monday night ... becoming so enraged, he actually mocked the guy in front of the entire stadium at home plate.

The wild scene all happened in the eighth inning ... as the Pinstripes were down 2-1 to the visiting Chicago White Sox.

Laz Diaz -- who's zone had been questioned by Yankees players and coaches throughout the evening -- called Anthony Volpe out on strikes ... and that's when Boone blew a gasket.

It's about time someone gave it to Laz.



Good for Aaron Boone. pic.twitter.com/w9iHMGuJcn — Dillard Barnhart (@BarnHasSpoken2) August 8, 2023 @BarnHasSpoken2

NY's bench boss initially began barking at Diaz from the dugout ... but he left to get into Diaz's face. The guys then traded words for several moments, before Boone went to the dish to embarrass the 60-year-old.

He drew a line in the dirt where he thought Bryan Shaw's last pitch went ... and then he mocked Diaz with an over-the-top punchout gesture.

Boone's tirade, though, didn't stop there ... 'cause he got in Diaz's face once more -- and appeared to tell him repeatedly, "You stink!"

Boone was given the boot ... and, mercifully, he went back to the clubhouse to let the game continue.