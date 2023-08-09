This 4K Dual-Camera Quadcopter Drone Is Just $89.99!

TMZ may collect a share of sales or other compensation from links on this page.

It’s time to retire those wonky selfie sticks! Bring your photography skills to a new level with the Ninja Dragons Blade X 4K Dual Camera Drone.

When you’re vacationing at a seaside resort, don’t you want to capture the full breadth of these beautiful moments? Let’s face it: front-facing phone cameras don’t do your travels justice. This 4K Dual Camera Drone allows you to get a stunning view of your surroundings with its 360-degree flight angle and a fitted secondary 720p camera.

Whether you’re snapping a beach day or mountain range pic, use this Dual Camera Drone’s electronic stabilization system to accurately lock its altitude and flight position. Take to the skies with up to 150 meters of controlled distance using its included remote control and watch images in real-time.

For your next vacation, make capturing these special moments easier with the Ninja Dragons Blade X 4K Dual Camera Drone on sale now for only $89.99.