Fetch A Lifetime Subscription to This Doggy Netflix for Only $149.99

Do you usually deal with sad puppy dog eyes when you're running out the door to make it to work on time? Well, fear no more, because DOGTV can keep your pup entertained as you work to pay for their treats. You can leave your furry BFF at home without feeling guilty anymore!

A 24/7 channel scientifically developed for dogs, DOGTV can keep Fido calm, relaxed, and stimulated all day, even when you're not around to play. Now, lifetime access to this Netflix for dogs is only $149.99 (reg. $838)!

The world's top pet experts created and curated DOGTV and its content and patented programs to stimulate your doggo's visual and auditory senses and can even support their natural behavior patterns. Your furry friend can enjoy various content, including calming scenes, soothing sounds, playful animated sequences, and much more. Even you can find delight in watching your dog hog and enjoy the TV!

Recommended by veterinarians and pet organizations, DOGTV can not only provide a fun and safe distraction for your pet when they're cooped up indoors, but also aid in reducing their anxiety and stress. DOGTV could even help minimize your pooch's destructive behavior!

Keep your doggo happy, calm, and entertained when you're away.