Don't Let Bad Weather Stop Your Game With This Home Gold Simulator, Now Under $205

The dog days of summer are upon us, so heading out for a round of golf doesn't sound ideal these days (unless you want to be caught sweating up a storm like Bradley Cooper). But if you want to work on your swing without suffering on the green, technology has made golfing from home a real possibility.

Hone your golf game from home with help from the SwingLogic SLX MicroSim Home Golf MicroSimulator. This handy gadget is currently on sale exclusively for TMZ readers, only $204.99, and can help you impress your golf buddies next time you hit the green.

The SLX MicroSim is an innovative 4K home golf simulator, allowing you to play golf indoors or outdoors year-round right from the comfort of your home. The E6 Connect feature offers a 3D swing analysis so you can track your skillset and progress while using your very own clubs for a realistic golfing experience.

Aside from working on your swing, you'll also get the chance to virtually play at some of the most famous golf courses in the world. And it's great for golfers of all ages and abilities, so even the kiddos can get in on the fun!

Become the next Tiger Woods or Jordan Spieth when you amp up your golf game with this home simulator!