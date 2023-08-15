Russell Wilson Mourns Alex Collins' Death, 'One Of My Favorite Teammates'

Russell Wilson was absolutely devastated to learn of Alex Collins' passing this week ... saying the man who he shared a backfield with for several years in Seattle was "one of my favorite teammates."

"You brought joy to every huddle," Wilson wrote on his X page. "Love you AC. Forever missed. #RIP"

Collins was killed on Sunday night in Lauderdale Lakes, Fla. ... after authorities said his motorcycle collided with an SUV at around 10:20 p.m.

Wilson put up his tribute post to his good friend less than 24 hours after the accident ... saying he hoped the former tailback -- who was known for Irish jig celebrations -- would "Keep Dancin’ in Heaven."

Others in the football world shared their condolences following Collins' passing as well ... including his former teammate Geno Smith, who wrote on X, "Life so crazy man."

"Fly high my boy," he added, "until we meet again. AK ALL THE WAY."

One of Collins' other ex-teammates, Robert Griffin III, shared an emotional tribute as well ... remembering a fun night on the town he had with the running back several years ago.

"Everyone was excited to see him, laughing when he came around and showing him love," RGIII said. "You see everyone loved this man and his energy was contagious. To end the night, he hit this dance with all the fans watching him on the dance floor. WHAT A NIGHT and WHAT A GUY AC WAS."

Alex Collins was so special man. Amazing teammate and a guy everyone was down to kick it with. This man invited me and wifey out one time in Baltimore and I will never forget it. We show up to the spot and AC is no where to be found. We are looking around for him for 20 min and… pic.twitter.com/zNLjxk5vRh — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) August 15, 2023 @RGIII

"Shared more laughs than people know and I’m blessed to have been your teammate my brother. Rest In Peace."

NFL stars Rashaad Penny, Tyler Lockett, Marlon Humphrey and Jimmy Graham penned tributes to Collins on Monday too.

Collins -- who played five seasons in the NFL, starting 29 games for the Seahawks and Ravens -- was just 28 years old.