BUTT BUDDY Upgrade Your Toilet With This Modern Bidet Duo Attachment!!! for Under $80

8/16/2023 7:42 AM PT

While some may waste valuable time in long lines just to buy a few rolls of toilet paper, others spend their time atop a throne — a bidet throne! Bidets are an incredible way to save time, money, and the environment while simultaneously leaving you with a cleaner, fresher bum. Join the fun and transform your toilet with the BUTT BUDDY, your very own bidet toilet attachment, now on sale for only $79.99 (reg. $109.95)!

Your tush deserves the best, so ditch toilet paper and upgrade your standard toilet with a bidet attachment. The BUTT BUDDY Bidet Attachment is super easy to install. It requires no electricity, plumbing, or special tools. There are just four simple steps:

  1. Turn off the water.
  2. Remove your toilet seat.
  3. Set the Butt Buddy Duo Bidet in place.
  4. Connect your water supply to the adapter included, and you’re all set!

Featuring a water-pressure control knob, dual-nozzle spray, and a feminine nozzle, in just four steps, you can sprinkle fresh water in an effortless, precise way for a cleaner life and healthier bum.

The BUTT BUDDY is made to turn outdated toilets into thrones, and it fits with any standard toilet. It's designed with high-quality, durable materials to last for years to come.

Quit stocking up on toilet paper and enjoy a more hygienic tush!

Grab the BUTT BUDDY Duo Bidet Toilet Attachment for just $79.99 for a limited time!

 
