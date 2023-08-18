The Jawzrsize® Facial Fitness Kit Can Transform Your Face for Only $49.99

TMZ may collect a share of sales or other compensation from links on this page.

Forget six-packs! It's time to sculpt that superstar face and neck with the Jawzrsize® Facial Fitness Kit. This must-have exercise sensation is only $49.99 (reg. $149), saving you nearly $100 on the typical price of $149. This is the best price you'll find online (yep, including on Amazon!).

Just like you pump iron to get those abs of steel like Chris Hemsworth, your facial muscles need flexing too! Jawzrsize could be your golden ticket to that slimmer and more chiseled face you've been dreaming of. Go ahead and kiss that pesky double chin goodbye and achieve a more toned face-to-neck area without those insane plastic surgery prices.

With three resistance levels fit for both novices and muscle maestros, plus the ultra-sleek Elite custom fit, the Jawzrsize is your VIP ticket to your most toned face ever. You can activate a whopping 57+ facial muscles in just 20 minutes a day. And as those primal muscles build, you might enjoy many additional benefits, including a snatched jawline, less teeth grinding, and better digestion.

Ready to get your face and neck in fighting shape?