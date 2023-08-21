These Cutting-Edge Bluetooth Wireless Earbuds Are Only $39.99

TMZ may collect a share of sales or other compensation from links on this page.

The Ninja Dragon BTMAX Bluetooth 5.1 Wireless Earbuds are your gateway to a mind-blowing 9D sound experience! Pay just $39.99 (reg. $79) to enjoy the latest Bluetooth 5.1 technology and an upgraded sound chip.

Get ready to be immersed in a world of rich, quad-core sound quality like never before. These earbuds redefine what it means to truly feel the music.

The BTMAX is the king of endurance with its massive 2200mAh charging case. Get a staggering 180 hours of usage time! And, guess what? This genius charging case doubles as a mobile phone charger. No more worrying about running out of battery on the go — you're completely covered.

The BTMAX's charging case is more than just a power bank – it's a smart companion. Thanks to the LED power display, you'll have real-time information on battery levels for each earbud and the charging case itself. Stay ahead of the game with this cutting-edge, super convenient feature.

These earbuds are also waterproof. Whether you're working out or caught in a sudden shower, nothing can dampen your musical journey.

Get ready to amplify your music, elevate your style, and upgrade your life.