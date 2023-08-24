Take $130 Off this Portable Elliptical You Can Use Anytime, Anywhere

TMZ may collect a share of sales or other compensation from links on this page.

You don't necessarily need a gym membership to get a decent workout in, nor would you need to step out of your house. The Stamina InMotion Compact Strider can help you exercise even when you're sitting!

Designed to function as a portable elliptical, this workout tool can get your blood pumping even while you're working. Put it under your desk, and you can pedal away as you respond to emails.

You can customize the intensity of your workout with the adjustable tension, and if you're in the mood to crush your cardio goals, you can make use of the resistance tubes to also work your upper body. There's an electronic fitness monitor built into it as well, which shows the total number of strides, exercise time, and calories burned or scans all stats.

Want variety in your exercises? The product comes with free access to müüv, a smart audio coaching app that delivers a slew of cardio, strength, and flexibility routines.

It's not too late for a hot-bod summer.

The Stamina InMotion Compact Strider usually goes for $249, but you can get it on sale for just $118.99.