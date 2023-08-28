This Labor Day Upgrade to Windows 11 Pro is Now Only $32.97

TMZ may collect a share of sales or other compensation from links on this page.

A device’s operating system controls the computer’s memory, processes, and software to keep everything running smoothly. Without one, you may experience security breaches, and more.

With Windows 11 Pro, you can enjoy a brand-new, easy-to-use interface. Maximize your screen space with snap layouts, desktops, and seamless redocking. You can also use widgets to stay updated with the content you love and keep in touch with fam, friends, or colleagues with Microsoft Teams, which can be integrated into your taskbar for ease of use.

Windows 11 Pro isn’t only easier on the eyes, but puts your cyber security at the top of its priority list. Take advantage of improved security features like TPM 2.0, Smart App Control, biometric logins, advanced antivirus defenses, and much more.

You deserve an operating system with security features that keep your information safe.