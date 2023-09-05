Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Wine Lovers Can Score 15 Different Bottles for Under $60

9/5/2023 9:00 AM PT

TMZ may collect a share of sales or other compensation from links on this page.

This bundle featuring 15 bottles from Splash Wines is now on sale, and it can be yours for a steal.

You can also choose whether you want a case of Mixed, All Red, or All White wines. No matter your selection, you could just find your new favorite bottle! No wonder Splash Wines has a 4.6-star rating on Trustpilot.

Important Note: This deal doesn't include shipping. Splash Wines also does not deliver to Canada or the following states: Arkansas, Arizona, Hawaii, Mississippi, Utah, Michigan, or West Virginia.

Get 15 bottles from Splash Wines for just $59.99. Hurry while supplies last!

 
Best Selling Wines 15-Pack (Shipping Not Included)

$59.99 at the TMZ Shop
 

 

Prices subject to change.

