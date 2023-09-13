Escaped Prisoner Danelo Cavalcante Captured in Pennsylvania After 14-Day Manhunt

Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Escaped Prisoner Danelo Cavalcante CAPTURED!!! ... After 14-Day Manhunt

9/13/2023 6:19 AM PT
TAKEN INTO CUSTODY
Pennsylvania escaped prisoner Danelo Cavalcante has been captured ... this, after a massive, crazy two-week manhunt that put the entire state in fear.

Cavalcante, a convicted murderer, was arrested Wednesday without incident by a SWAT team in the same rural area where he broke into a home and stole a rifle after getting shot at by the resident.

danelo cavalcante
His condition after 14 days on the lam was not known, but video appeared to show him alert and responsive while in custody.

At one point, a large group of the officers involved in his capture all gathered around Danelo to pose for a pic with the captured fugitive.

The footage also captured officers in military gear handcuffing Cavalcante and leading him into the back of a black armored truck. The truck then took off down the street with its red lights flashing.

The good news comes after a fugitive task force had been looking under every rock in Pennsylvania for Cavalcante. While there were a number of sightings, Cavalcante managed to elude capture ... until today.

8/31/23
ONWARDS AND UPWARDS

Cavalcante made his getaway August 31 when he scaled a wall in the recreational yard at Chester County Prison. He climbed over razor wire, ran across a roof and jumped to the ground below.

