Lifetime Subscriptions Price-Dropped on Babbel This Week Only

TMZ may collect a share of sales or other compensation from links on this page.

Your fave celebs like Penelope Cruz, Timothée Chalamet, and Ben Affleck are bilingual, so why don't you hop on the train?

Babbel, which boasts a 4.6-star rating on the App Store, teaches you any or all of its 14 available languages. Pick up where you left off in Spanish class or start learning French, Japanese, or Swedish with 10- to 15-minute lessons that fit nicely into any schedule.

Speak like a local on your next trip -- practice greetings, coffee orders, or asking for directions with advanced speech-recognition tech that helps you polish your pronunciation. And, if you need something to do on that long flight to your holiday season destination, you can sync across devices or download content to learn offline.

Take advantage of this limited time to save over $400 on a lifetime subscription to Babbel. You won't need a coupon code at checkout before September 24 at 11:59 PM PT.